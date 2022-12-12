Retired MLB pitcher comes out as gay, announces engagement to partner

Former MLB pitcher T.J. House came out as gay in a heartfelt post on Facebook.

House, a former pitcher for the Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays between 2014 and 2017, said he used baseball as a "drug" to numb his inner pain.

"Even with all the money, fancy cars, nice clothes and a little tiny bit of fame, I would go home every night wishing I could change," he said. "Deep down I wanted something more, I wanted to be loved not for what I did, but who I was."

House said he didn't come out earlier because he struggled to be comfortable in his own skin. He added that listening to conversations around him, sitting in church and reading posts online deterred him from coming out.

"It has taken me years to wake up every morning and tell myself that you are loved for you," he said.

House reflected on Congress passing the Respect for Marriage act last week. It requires states to recognize same-sex marriages even if a Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage is eventually overturned.

He said that decision gave him the confidence to ask his partner for his hand in marriage.

"He said Yes," House wrote.

As he continues his life as an out gay man, House said he plans to "grow into the person I’ve been all along, one I’ve locked up for 20 plus years."

There are reportedly no openly gay players in the MLB. At least two other former players have come out: Billy Bean and Glenn Burke.