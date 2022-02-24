Russia launches invasion of Ukraine, NATO allies denounce Putin

WARSAW, Poland — Leaders of Western countries are denouncing Russia's decision to launch a broad military assault on Ukraine from three sides.

The attack began before dawn with explosions in the capital Kyiv and other cities.

Ukraine’s leadership said at least 40 people have been killed so far in what they called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.

Ukrainians started fleeing some cities, and the Russian military claimed to have incapacitated all of Ukraine’s air defenses and air bases within hours.

In a televised address as the attack began, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would “lead to consequences you have never seen in history.”

NATO has agreed to beef up its land, sea and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia, and officials said that “we have increased the readiness of our forces to respond to all contingencies.”

Leaders of NATO ally countries have denounced the invasion Thursday morning. The Associated Press reports that Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has condemned Russia’s “reprehensible” attack on Ukraine and said that Putin “threatens the peace of the entire planet.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the attack a “dark day for Europe” and expressed his country’s “full solidarity with Kyiv.” He promised further sanctions, adding that “Putin has made a serious mistake with his war."

French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country "firmly condemns Russia’s decision to wage war” and called on Russia to "end its military operations immediately."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and offered support.

“The Prime Minister said the West would not stand by as President Putin waged his campaign against the Ukrainian people,” Johnson’s office said in the statement.