Suspect, brother in custody after kidnapped California family found dead

Authorities in California have arrested a second suspect concerning the kidnapping and killing of a family of four, including an 8-month-old child, in Merced earlier this week.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office announced Friday on its Facebook page that Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested Thursday on charges of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence.

The department said that Alberto Salgado is the brother of Jesus Salgado, who was booked into jail Thursday after being released from a hospital on suspicion of kidnapping and murder.

The brothers are accused of kidnapping and killing 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother, Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father, Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh.

The Associated Press reported that their bodies were found Wednesday in an almond orchard by a farm worker in Dos Palos, California, USA Today reported.

Investigators are still piecing together what led to the murders, but they believe Jesus Salgado, who had worked for the family’s trucking business, had a longstanding feud with them that "got pretty nasty," the news outlet reported.

The family was reported missing Monday after Amandeep Singh’s truck was found on fire in Winton, California, the news outlet reported. When officers went to Amandeep Singh's residence, but when the family couldn't reach him or the couple, they reported them missing, the Associated Press reported.

On Tuesday, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced they'd identified Jesus Salgado as a person of interest after he used a victim's ATM card.

The Associated Press reported that when deputies found him, he had tried to kill himself, so he was hospitalized until Thursday, when he was subsequently released and booked into jail.

The news outlet reported that authorities released surveillance video earlier this week that allegedly showed Jesus Salgado leading the Singh brothers at gunpoint to Amandeep Singh's truck.

Jesus Salgado is then seen going back to get Jasleen Kaur, who was carrying her baby in her arms, leading her to the truck before driving away shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Associated Press reported.