Tina Turner immortalized with her very own Barbie doll

Tina Turner is being immortalized with her very own Barbie doll.

Mattel revealed the doll as part of its Signature Barbie Doll Collection, which honors trailblazing women.

The company said that Turner is the fifth artist and the sixth doll to be added to the collection.

The doll is styled the same way the rock legend appeared in the video of her 1985 hit "What's Love Got To Do With It," including a black mini dress, denim jacket, and her signature hairstyle.

"She went from singing as a young girl in her rural church choir in Nutbush, Tennessee, to becoming the legendary performer hailed as the undisputed 'Queen of Rock ‘n Roll,'" the company said.

According to Mattel's online store, the doll, which retails for $55, is currently sold out.

It will also be available at Walmart and Target retail stores.