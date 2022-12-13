Watch Now
US actor Michael B. Jordan becomes part owner in UK club Bournemouth

Dec 13, 2022
American actor Michael B. Jordan has become part of the latest ownership group of Premier League club Bournemouth.

Bournemouth announced on Tuesday that billionaire Bill Foley’s purchase has been ratified by the UK league. Jordan, whose acting credits include the film “Creed,” has bought into a minority stake, the announcement said.

The Associated Press reported that a previous owner, Maxim Demin, sold his complete stake to Black Knight Football Club. Foley is a managing partner in that club.

The billionaire's Cannae Holdings made an announcement that the U.S.-based organization paid $126 million for their stake in the partnership. That is a 50.1% share.

"Bill is committed to increased investment in Bournemouth's first team as well as the academy and fan experience at Vitality Stadium," the club said.

