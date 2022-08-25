Video shows aggressive fox with rabies attack woman as she fights it off

Video shared on social media shows the moments as a fox approaches a woman in Ithica, New York, and aggressively attacks her biting her repeatedly.

The video appeared to have been captured by a home security camera system and had a July 25 time stamp in the right top corner.

Meteorologist Ed Russo from the CBS station in Harrisburg, Pa, WHP-TV as CBS confirmed, shared the video on Twitter and said it shows his cousin being attacked. Russo said she is now OK and sought medical attention immediately after.

Russo said in a reply to the tweet, "This same fox almost attacked someone else shortly after this, but the fox was caught. The animal tested positive for rabies after it was killed humanely."

A cousin of mine was attacked by a rabid fox in Ithaca, NY. She’s OK. But geez this video is crazy! pic.twitter.com/91aAHB6KME — Ed Russo (@EdRussoWX) August 23, 2022



The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says there are several species that carry rabies, and foxes are one of them. Foxes, though, are said to account for fewer cases than other wild animals.

Raccoons, skunks and bats can also carry rabies.

One of the symptoms of rabies infection is overly aggressive behavior.