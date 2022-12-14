What are the most stressful jobs in the U.S.?

The most stressful jobs aren't always the positions that pay the most.

According to the Department of Labor's Occupational Network, the top 10 most stressful jobs are in various industries— from healthcare to public safety and retail.

A urologist earned the designation as the most stressful job. It ranked highest for having to accept criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations. The median wage for a urologist is $208,000 a year.

"Multiple factors, including the escalating physician shortage in the United States, the high stakes decisions that urologists must make every day, the regulatory burdens and the decrease in financial reimbursement from CMS, create an increasingly stressful environment for urologists and their patients," said Evan R. Goldfischer, M.D., president of LUGPA, a nonprofit urology trade association.

Film and video editors ranked second. It's considered a "new & emerging" occupation with an expected 100,000 or more job openings between 2021 and 2031. Video editors earn about $62,000 annually.

Rounding out the top three most stressful jobs is anesthesiologist assistants. It's also considered a "new & emerging" career. The median income for an anesthesiologist assistant is $121,000 a year.

Other stressful jobs in the top 10 include judges, telephone operators, and retail supervisors.

