Woman killed by alligator among several incidents involving humans and gators

Recently, there have been several notable examples of humans getting far too close to alligators. On Monday, an 85-year-old woman died while walking her dog in St. Lucie County, Florida.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials, Gloria Serge died after she was attacked by an alligator that came out of the water and attempted to grab her dog. Officials said the alligator was along a retention pond behind her Florida home.

There have been other recent instances of alligators and humans interacting. In New York City, a “lethargic” alligator was found in a lake in Brooklyn. The New York Times reported Monday’s incident was the sixth time since 2018 an alligator was discovered in the region.

Alligators are not native to the area, and it is believed the alligator was abandoned by a private citizen.

Last week, officials in Brandon, Florida, rescued an alligator after a woman spotted it with its snout taped shut in a retention pond.

Data from the University of Florida indicate that, on average, the U.S. experiences one fatal alligator attack yearly.

Despite alligator-related deaths being relatively rare, officials say it is best to avoid them. The University of Florida offers the following tips when in areas where alligators are present: