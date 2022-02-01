Police: 9 killed in North Las Vegas crash; driver traveling at 100+ mph

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — Authorities in North Las Vegas released further information on this weekend's deadly crash that took the life of nine people.

North Las Vegas Assistant Police Chief Jacqueline Gravatt, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown spoke to the media on Sunday evening:

Originally, North Las Vegas police said the nine people were killed Saturday in a "mass casualty" traffic collision on Cheyenne Avenue near Commerce Street at about 3:15 p.m.

A Dodge Challenger, driven by 59-year-old Gary Dean Robinson, was traveling at more than 100 mph and ran a red light at the intersection before slamming into multiple vehicles, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department

In total, 15 people were involved in the incident. One person remained in critical condition at the University Medical Center.

Sunday, authorities released the names of those who were killed. Seven of the people who lost their lives were traveling together in a Toyota Siena minivan.

They were identified as North Las Vegas residents: Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5, Adrian Zacarias, 10, Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13, Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15, Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23, David Mejia-Barrera, 25, Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

A passenger in the Challenger also died with the coroner identifying this person as 46-year-old Tanaga Ravel Miller on Monday.

Two Rancho High students have come to the intersection where 9 people died in last night’s crash to remember their classmate who died.

They said he was 17.

NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas called Saturday's incident a "chaotic event."

Six vehicles total were involved in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported it is also launching a team to investigate the crash while the American Red Cross is assisting in the care of the families involved in the incident.