Princes William, Harry unveil Diana statue on what would've been her 60th birthday

LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry have unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday in a small and brief ceremony at London’s Kensington Palace.

Diana’s family joined the two brothers for Thursday's ceremony at the palace's Sunken Garden, a place in which the princess once found solace.

It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

The brothers later issued a joint statement in which they described their mother’s strength and character as “qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better."

The brothers said they wish every day that their mother was still with them and hope that the statue will be seen as a symbol of her life and legacy.

“Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive,” they said.