NFL RedZone broadcast interrupted by fire alarm

The NFL RedZone Channel is widely known by sports fans for its host Scott Hanson as he commentates "seven hours of commercial-free football" every Sunday during the season. But things were interrupted this past Sunday when an alarm sounded in the studio.

Hanson surprisingly stayed put, continuing to call NFL games as alarms blared in the background. But he later informed viewers that he and the production crew had to evacuate the studio.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is a first in my twenty-something year broadcasting career," Hanson said. "We have an alarm going off in the studios of NFL RedZone right now, in our studios here in Inglewood, California. We are being told we need to evacuate the building. We do not know the nature of the emergency."

A game between the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles continued to air before everyone was able to return to the studio shortly after. Hanson appeared again on screen as alarms continued to sound.

"As we come back into the studio right now, I am reminded of an old Chinese proverb, which says 'may you live to see interesting times,'" he said, attempting to carry on with the show.

Hanson later took to social media to give fans some additional insight into the whole incident.

"Well, that was... interesting," he said in a post on X. "Alarm has stopped. Apparently all clear. Still waiting on details. Thanks for watching NFL RedZone week 12! One to remember."

An NFL Network official later said the evacuation was prompted by a false alarm in the studio, the Associated Press reported. Hanson continued to make light of the whole situation by sharing and reacting to several memes posted by fans on social media.

"Women and children and Touchdowns first...," he tweeted alongside a clip from the 1997 movie "Titanic," that showed the band continuing to play their instruments as the notorious ship sank. Another person tweeted "Scott Hansen pulling the fire alarm to cover up his first ever bathroom break," to which the host replied "Lies!"

Lies! — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) November 27, 2023

