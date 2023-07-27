Oldest Black fraternity out of Florida for 2025 meet, citing politics

The United States' oldest Black intercollegiate fraternity announced it will now drop Florida as an option for its upcoming conference in 2025, citing what it called "hostile" politics aimed at the Black community in the state.

The 99th General Convention and 119th Anniversary Convention for the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will not be held in Orlando as had been originally planned. The organization said the events were expected to draw in around $4.6 million.

In a statement, the group's General President Dr. Willis L. Lonzer, III, said, "Although we are moving our convention from Florida, Alpha Phi Alpha will continue to support the strong advocacy of Alpha Brothers and other advocates fighting against the continued assault on our communities in Florida by Governor Ron DeSantis."

The statement continued, "Earlier this week, the Florida Board of Education approved a controversial new K-12 curriculum for African American history, which erases Florida's role in slavery and oppression, blames the victims, and declares that African Americans who endured slavery benefited from the horrific and torturous institution."

Membership in Alpha Phi Alpha has included historic figures like civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., and Thurgood Marshall.

Educators in Florida and around the country spoke out against the new curriculum in the state.

Vice President Kamala Harris and other groups accused Florida of erasing its role in the era of slavery in the United States.

