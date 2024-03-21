Plane lands safely in North Las Vegas after losing a door midflight

An aircraft landed safely at North Las Vegas Airport after losing a door midflight. The incident prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate, according to an agency spokesperson, Scripps News Las Vegas reported.

The plane, a single-engine Diamond DA 40, landed safely at 9:20 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 7 "after losing the left rear passenger door," the FAA said in a statement to Scripps News.

"There were two people on board" the plane at the time, the FAA said.

Beyond noting that the agency would investigate, the FAA shared few additional details. The aircraft was manufactured by Diamond Aircraft IND Inc., and had a certificate that is valid and was issued in late 2020, according to the FAA's registry website. The plane is registered to Tactical Integrated Training Solutions LLC based out of Colorado Springs, Colorado, the FAA registry said.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas.

