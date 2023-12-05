School bus driver accused of kidnapping, raping student

A 50-year-old New York school bus driver has been indicted for allegedly kidnapping and raping a student.

Giovanny Campos is facing multiple felony counts that could land him in prison for 25 years if he's convicted.

The Nassau County District Attorney's Office alleges that Campos picked up the student on his bus route, which included two high schools, between January and July of this year.

"The defendant raped the child multiple times, including in a parking lot while still on the bus," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Prosecutors also allege that Campos took the victim to his apartment in Queens to "engage in sexual acts with her."

SEE MORE: These are the celebs and politicians named in New York sex abuse suits

Campos was arrested at his home in September, but the indictment was just secured last week.

Campos has pleaded not guilty. A judge set his bail at over $1 million.

The district attorney's office is concerned that there may be other victims. It's asking for any other potential victims to come forward.

“This office is committed to prosecuting predators who prey on vulnerable children," Donnelly said. "If you believe or know of someone who may have been victimized by Giovanny Campos, please call the Special Victims Bureau at (516) 571-1266.”

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com