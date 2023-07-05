Scotland's coronation of King Charles III faced boos and protests

Just two months after the extravagant coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, Scotland hosted their own coronation as part of their royal week.

In a momentous ceremony on Wednesday, Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland, the country’s Crown jewels and the oldest in Britain. They consist of a crown, a scepter, and a resplendent sword adorned with gold, silver, and precious jewels.

This significant occasion serves as a poignant reminder of Charles III's role as the heir to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last year, solidifying his position as the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom and reaffirming his authority over Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and England — the largest constituent country within the U.K.

This is the largest royal event for Scotland this year, with thousands of people on the streets as part of a procession and crowds cheering on the king.

However, not everyone was happy with the king's coronation.

A Scottish Member of Parliament made it clear she wanted no part of Wednesday's royal activities. When asked by Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden to join him in celebrating the king, Mhairi Black made a face of disapproval and gestured that she was indeed not participating.

It's reported that Black is stepping down next election, calling the House of Commons "toxic."

Black was not the only one against the celebration. "Our Republic," a political campaign in Scotland advocating for the abolition of the monarchy and the establishment of a Scottish republic, staged a protest that could be heard on the streets during the event, with people booing and shouting "not our king!"

"The vast majority of Scotland didn't care to celebrate the coronation in May with Support for the Monarchy at an all-time low in Scotland, and Charles' perpetual need to celebrate his reign, with all the pomp and pageantry it requires, is a spit in the face to the people struggling with the cost of living," the group said in a statement earlier this week. "Food costs, energy prices, rent payments, and mortgage rates are all at an unprecedented high, and we're still expected to host Charles and Camila’s inflated egos."

Nevertheless, according to a recent YouGov poll, a majority of Scottish people still express a preference for a monarchy as opposed to a presidential form of government. Interestingly, it appears that support for both Scottish independence and the abolition of the monarchy is more prevalent among the younger generation.

