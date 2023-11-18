Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie settle suit alleging abuse, rape

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settled a lawsuit that accused Combs of abuse, one day after it was first filed.

The settlement was announced in a release by Cassie's attorney Douglas Wigdor. Terms were not disclosed.

Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, filed suit against Combs in Federal District Court in Manhattan on Thursday, accusing him of rape and repeated physical and sexual abuse over the course of years.

The suit alleged that starting when Cassie was 19, Combs began abusive behavior against Ventura including beatings, the provision of drugs including ecstasy and cocaine, and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters. The suit alleged that in 2018, Combs forced entry into Ventura's home and raped her.

The New York Times broke the news of the settlement on Friday night.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," said Ventura, according to a statement published by the outlet. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

"We have decided to resolve this matter amicably," Combs said in a separate statement. "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."