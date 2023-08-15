'Sounds rigged to me': Trump reacts to indictment in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump is not holding back feelings on his indictment in Georgia.

Trump and his campaign fired shots at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who indicted Trump and 18 others late Monday on charges they interfered in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

This marks the fourth indictment for the former president.

"So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, 'I will get Trump,'" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn't they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!" he continued.

His campaign statement put out late last night doubled down on the sentiment that Willis — referred to as a "rabid partisan" and "biased prosecutor" — intentionally saved the indictment until now in order to "maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign."

The Trump Campaign's statement said this latest move mimics other indictments taking aim at his presidential run.

"All of these corrupt Democrat attempts will fail," the campaign said.

Trump was previously indicted in DC on other charges that he interfered with the 2020 election. In Florida, he was charged over his mishandling of classified documents. And in New York, he was charged with falsifying business records related to hush money payments he'd made.

Trump's campaign said the prosecutors behind these cases are depriving Americans of their right to cast a vote for president, and taking away Trump's right to free speech and "right to challenge a rigged and stolen election."

Nevertheless, Trump's efforts to press forward with his presidential campaign have not wavered despite the legal turmoil.

"President Trump will never give up and will never stop fighting for you, as we all work to Make America Great Again in 2024," his campaign said.

