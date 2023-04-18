Southwest Airlines flights resume after FAA requested ground stop

Southwest Airlines has lifted its brief groundstop on all of its departures as Tuesday morning after the FAA requested the airline to pause all departures. The FAA did not give the reason it requested the pause.

Scripps News has sent a request for comment to Southwest Airlines. In response to a tweet from a customer, Southwest said, “We have had to implement a ground stop as a result of intermittent issues that were experienced, and we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible.”

According to FlightAware, 36% of Southwest Airlines flights have been delayed systemwide, as of 11:10 a.m. ET.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.