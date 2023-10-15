Swift's 'Eras Tour' becomes top-grossing domestic concert film ever

AMC is jamming out to "You Belong With Me" this Sunday while celebrating the success of the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film, which is now the top-grossing concert film released in the U.S.

The theater chain AMC revealed that the concert film achieved an impressive opening weekend, bringing in between $95 million and $97 million at the U.S. and Canadian box office, with an official final number being released Monday, the Associated Press reported.

The film broke records this weekend by surpassing Justin Bieber's "Never Say Never," which made $73 million during its entire theater run in 2011. It also surpassed Miley Cyrus' "Best of Both Worlds" record opening of $31.1 million in 2008.

According to CNN, the film also earned about $32 million in international sales, dominating the box office in the UK, Mexico, Australia, Germany, and the Philippines.

This news follows AMC's earlier announcement this month, stating that the movie had surpassed $100 million in advance ticket sales.

"It took less than 24 hours for the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film to shatter AMC’s U.S. record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC’s 103-year history," the theater chain said in a press release.

About 60% of weekend tickets were pre-sold, a high rate according to EntTelligence. The film drew around 4.8 million viewers, mainly female, with an average ticket price of $20.75.

