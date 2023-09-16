Texas senators voting on whether to remove AG Ken Paxton from office

After about eight hours of deliberations, Texas state senators are voting in the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton is facing 16 articles of impeachment for bribery, corruption, and being unfit for office.

So far, he has been acquitted on 13 of 16 counts. The votes fell along party lines for the most part.

A two-thirds majority is required in order to convict Paxton and remove him from office.

In closing statements, Republican state Rep. Andrew Murr, who helped lead the impeachment, made a final plea to keep convict Paxton.

"If we don’t keep public officials from abusing the powers of their office, then frankly no one can," Murr said, according to The Associated Press.

Paxton was not present in the senate chamber during what is the Texas' first impeachment trial in nearly half a century, according to AP. He also was not present over the majority of the two-week trial.

A jury of nearly 30 senators is has been involved in the historic vote.

