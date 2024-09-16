Ohio community supports Haitian restaurant following week of false pet-eating claims

Amid days of bomb threats and national attention on Springfield, Ohio, a Haitian restaurant has reportedly seen an overwhelming response from the community.

Photos posted on social media show crowds lining up at Rose Goute Creole, a Haitian restaurant that opened in the city in 2023. It opened amid an influx of legal Haitian residents in Springfield who have been given temporary protected status in the U.S.

City officials have estimated that at least 15,000 Haitian immigrants have moved to the region. Springfield was thrust into the spotlight after former President Donald Trump brought up unverified claims that Haitian immigrants were stealing and eating pets during last week's presidential debate.

RELATED STORY | Assignment Haiti: Descent Into Anarchy

In the days since, the city has been the target of numerous threats, prompting school and government closures and a hospital lockdown.

Rose Goute Creole manager Romane Pierre told the Springfield News-Sun that despite the support it has received in recent days, it has also experienced hate.

“Yesterday some people call, I think they make some joke, ask if we have cat, dog. I say, ‘We don’t sell that. We sell chicken, fish, goat, pork, rice, beans,’“ he told the outlet.

Local officials have defended the Haitian immigrant population.

RELATED STORY | 2 colleges in Springfield, Ohio, going virtual due to threats amid Haitian immigration firestorm

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who backs Trump's campaign, refuted Trump's claims in an interview with ABC News' "This Week."

"I think it's unfortunate that this came up," DeWine said. "Let me tell you what we do know though. What we know is that the Haitians who are in Springfield are legal. They came to Springfield to work. Ohio is on the move and Springfield has really made a great resurgence with a lot of companies coming in. These Haitians came in to work for these companies. What the companies tell us is that they are very good workers. They're very happy to have them there. And frankly, that's helped the economy now."

Pierre echoed those sentiments to the News-Sun.

“I don’t want people to think that Haitians are bad people, because we came here to work. We work very hard,” he said.