4 students hit by car while waiting for school bus in Florida

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) — Four students in Florida were rushed to a hospital Tuesday morning after authorities said they were hit by a car while waiting for their school bus.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. in Royal Palm Beach.

The sheriff's office said the driver of a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk and struck the students.

Their conditions have not been released.

Video from Scripps station WPTV shows the badly damaged SUV. Its windshield is shattered and the front bumper is smashed. The airbags also appeared to deploy

WATCH CHOPPER VIDEO:

Car hits students in Royal Palm Beach

The four students attend Royal Palm Beach Community High School.

In a call to parents, Principal Michelle Fleming called the crash a "devastating situation" and said counselors and a school police therapy dog are available "for any students who may have witnessed this incident, or any who would just like to seek comfort."

Authorities will be looking into whether the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

This story was originally reported by Matt Papaycik on wptv.com.