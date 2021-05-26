Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Key Florida Facts To Know:
|Florida Vaccinations
|Florida Deaths
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalized*
|10,075,311
|36,581
|2,313,815
|94,401
Updated: Wednesday, May 25 at 3:57 p.m.
NOTE: The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 refers to the total amount to date, and they may or may not currently be in the hospital, according to the Department of Health.
*This number reflects the doses of given of the vaccination throughout the state, not the number of people who have been fully vaccinated.