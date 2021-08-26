Watch

Actions

67 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on beach in Boca Raton

Border Patrol says beachgoer called authorities after spotting package along shore
items.[0].videoTitle
A bale of cocaine washed ashore Wednesday morning on a beach in Boca Raton.
cocaine washes ashore on beach in Boca Raton
Posted at 8:43 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 08:43:20-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A bale of cocaine washed ashore Wednesday morning on a beach in Boca Raton.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin said a beachgoer discovered the package along the shore and called authorities.

Martin said the Border Patrol recovered the package, which contained 67 pounds of cocaine.

The Border Patrol estimates the value of the drugs at more than $1 million.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education