67 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on beach in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A bale of cocaine washed ashore Wednesday morning on a beach in Boca Raton.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin said a beachgoer discovered the package along the shore and called authorities.

Boca Raton, FL; Beachgoer discovered a suspicious package washed-up along the shoreline & contacted local authorities. #BorderPatrol agents recovered the package which contained 67 lbs. of cocaine, valued at over 1 million dollars.

#BreakingNews #palmbeach #florida pic.twitter.com/IywVVACKeJ — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) August 25, 2021

Martin said the Border Patrol recovered the package, which contained 67 pounds of cocaine.

The Border Patrol estimates the value of the drugs at more than $1 million.