AAA begins statewide school zone safety campaign

Florida roads are about to get more crowded as millions of students and teachers return to school. Throughout the state, AAA has distributed more than 1200 roadside signs, urging drivers to be careful.

As classes resume, drivers can expect an increase in:

Congestion – more drivers during the morning and afternoon commutes

Pedestrians – students walking to and from school or the bus stop

Buses – picking up and dropping off students

Bicyclists –traveling to and from school

AAA's School's Open Drive Carefully campaign urges drivers to slow down, eliminate distractions, watch for pedestrians and bicyclists, and obey traffic laws when passing bus stops and driving through neighborhoods and school zones.

“Drivers should have a heightened sense of awareness from the moment they leave the driveway,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Students will be walking or pedaling throughout neighborhoods and alongside city streets, making their way to-and-from school or the bus stop. Many of them might not be looking for you, so make sure you’re looking for them.”

SCHOOL ZONES

According to a recent AAA survey of Floridians [pdf] :



56% drive through a school zone on their daily commute or regular driving route

Residents admit to doing the following risky driving behaviors at least once in the past 3 months:



37% admit to exceeding the speed limit while driving in active school zones

35% admit to using their hand-held cell phone while driving in active school zones

School zones are areas with extremely high vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic. Children on bicycles can be unpredictable and can make sudden changes in direction.

When driving through a school zone, lower your speed and increase your awareness, to ensure you can respond to any potential hazards on the roadway. Remember, in Florida it is illegal to use your handheld mobile device while driving through an active school zone.

SCHOOL BUS STOPS

According to a recent AAA survey of Floridians [pdf] :



50% encounter school bus stops during their daily commute or regular driving routine

Residents admit to doing the following risky driving behaviors at least once in the past 3 months:



28% admit to driving around a school bus while its red lights are flashing

28% admit to cutting off a school bus because it’s driving too slow

“Driving around a school bus while its red lights are flashing is extremely dangerous,” Jenkins continued. “Oftentimes the reason people illegally pass school buses is because they are in a hurry. Please allow yourself extra time on the road, so you are not tempted to take unnecessary risks on the road that endanger the lives of children.”

Motorists are required to stop when approaching a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and STOP arms extended. There is only one exception, which is explained below.

School Bus Traffic Laws Explained

Two Lane Street – All drivers moving in either direction on a two-way street must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal, and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children AND the school bus stop arm is withdrawn.

Multi-Lane Paved Median – All drivers moving in either direction must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal, and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children AND the school bus stop arm is withdrawn.

Divided Highway – Traffic approaching an oncoming school bus does not need to stop if there is a raised barrier such as a concrete divider or at least five feet of unpaved space separating the lanes of traffic. However, these motorists should slow down and watch for students loading or unloading from the bus.

Safety Tips for Students at the Bus Stop

Children should arrive at the bus stop at least 5 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive. Parents should teach them to play it SAFE:

Stay five steps away from the curb.

Always wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and the bus driver signals for you to board. Be alert and remove headphones so you can hear oncoming traffic.

Face forward after finding a seat on the bus.

Exit the bus when it stops and look left-right-left for cars before crossing a street.

AAA’s School Traffic Safety Summary

AAA – The Auto Club Group, through their School’s Open Drive Carefully campaign , are reminding motorists to: