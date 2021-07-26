Arch-itecture: Documentary to examine Florida's 'Nonstandard McDonald's'

FLORIDA — It doesn't happen often, but sometimes as you traverse the USA you encounter some architecture that was the product of thinking outside the box.

The people behind the Twitter account Nonstandard McDonald's are looking specifically at fast food Arch-itecture - as in the Golden Arches.

Chronicles of Mickey-D's fashioned out of former banks, even a re-purposed jet plane can be found on the feed, along with a pueblo-style restaurant in Arizona and a building shaped like a Happy Meal container.

A "Nonstandard McDonald's" not only has a unique exterior but often has pop culture kitsch inside - one restaurant had, until recently, a full-size

They're zeroing in on Florida's array of fast-food ephemera because the restaurant chain has been slowly phasing out these unique structures in favor of a corporate conformity. The Sunshine State has the most remaining "nonstandard" structures left, according to the producers' research.

Project creator Max Krieger is turning to Kickstarter to fund a film chronicling these remaining anomalies. He's seeking $45,000 to make the documentary. When completed, the plan is to release the film for free.

As incentives, Krieger and his team are offering very nonstandard rewards, including a "Forever Nugget," described as a Chicken McNugget preserved in resin for keepsake purposes.

Click here to view the Kickstarter. The deadline to pledge is Wednesday, July 28.