Beef or chicken? Shaq brings both, attached with his name, to Florida

Four-time NBA champ Shaquille O'Neal is all over your food options in recent weeks.

Last month, Florida grocery stores began offering "Meat District" products, a new brand of ground beef blends endorsed by O'Neal, complete with his smiling face holding up double-pattied burgers for your delectation.

Hand-out/Meat District

If do-it-yourself food is not your thing, it was announced this week that Shaq is opening up to 40 branches of his "Big Chicken" restaurants across the Florida Panhandle.

The announcement is a big push for the franchise, which only has a few locations in operation currently, including two Carnival cruise ships.

Shaq has many nationwide endorsement deals with third-party brands like The General Insurance, Icy Hot medication, and Papa John's Pizza, of which he is also a franchise operator.