The best Amazon home, kitchen and garden deals from the Big Spring Sale

Spring forward with Amazon’s first-ever Big Spring Sale, taking place from March 20-25! The discounts are big and they’re for everyone, not just Amazon Prime subscribers. Whether you’re making home improvements, gardening or doing some spring cleaning, these highly-anticipated Big Spring Sale deals won’t cost you big money.

1. Rugshop Palm Frond Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

$65 ($115) at Amazon

Add a touch of the topics to your deck or porch with this palm frond indoor/outdoor rug. The 100% polypropylene low-profile pile means this rug will weather the elements. A kid and pet-friendly option, it resists stains and fading. It’s also easy to clean and won’t shed.

2. Neon Simple Modern Tumbler

$24 (was $30) at Amazon

Looking for a Stanley alternative? Love the new Stanley neon colors but just can’t pay $45 for it? The neon Simple Modern tumbler is the perfect alternative, and it’s on sale! Much like the Stanley, the Simple Modern holds up to 40 ounces of a beverage, and it’s got the same vibrant and bold colorway — except even more colorfully, really. With a neon cup, hot pink handle, teal lid, and purple straw, this tumbler is ideal for those who can’t get enough color in their lives.

3. Igloo Coolers

$25 (was $30) at Amazon

Bring retro vibes to the beach this spring break and summer with Igloo coolers. This retro-hued bag takes inspiration from the same ’90s design and features a comfortable, over the shoulder handle, large central compartment to hold everything from soda cans to packed sandwiches, and a front zip pocket for snacks. But it’s not alone. Tons of Igloo coolers are on sale during the event, and some start as low as $14!

4. Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Chopper

$25 (was $50) at Amazon

If you’ve seen that viral vegetable online, now is the time to snag one! This Mueller veggie chopper features 420 stainless steel blades for expert level chopping, BPA-free materials, and interchangeable attachments that allow you to do everything from mandolin to grate cheese.

5. Turtle Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaning Pack

$7 (was $18) at Amazon

Cleaning out narrow-necked bottles can be a pain, but the best way to clean a water bottle is with the right brushes.

For around $7, you can add this set of BPA-free bottle brushes to your kitchen. The set includes five turdy brushes with rust-resistant stainless steel and nylon bristers for water bottles, tumblers, long-neck bottles, baby bottles, and straws. They’re great for your home, car, or camping.

6. Sewanta Hummingbird Feeder

$29 (was $35) at Amazon

For less than $30, you can attract hummingbirds to your yard with these easily hung signature red hummingbird feeder. With an ant guard, wide mouth, and leakproof reservoir, these feeders will become a bright spot in your garden.

