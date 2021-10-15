Watch
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward make big impacts in Little's lives

Posted at 1:44 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 13:50:39-04

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward empowers youth through mentorship by matching "Littles" with "Bigs" who can truly make a difference in their lives. The organization is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by getting more of South Florida's Hispanic community involved in the efforts.

President and CEO, Malena Mendez, wants the community to know whether it's a Little or a Big, she would love to see greater involvement from the Hispanic community. Claudia was nervous at first to bring her daughter Nicole into the program. Since being matched with her Big, Claudia has seen an incredibly positive change in Nicole.

Nicole has a panic attack disorder, so the organization took their time assigning her a Big to make sure it was someone who could understand what she was going through and offer the right kind of help. For seven years Nicole has been able to bond and grow with her Big, who has become another member of the family, she says.

Claudia says she encourages parents to involve their children in the program after seeing how seriously they take the matching process. Whether you have a child who could use a mentor or would like to be a mentor, you can head to bbbsbroward.org for more information.

