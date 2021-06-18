Billy Fuccillo, owner of auto dealership empire, has died

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Well-known automotive dealer William "Billy" Fuccillo has died, the Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers Association confirms.

"Bill was bigger than life and changed the Western New York market," NFADA President Paul Stasiak tells 7 Eyewitness News.

Fuccillo, owner of Fuccillo Automotive, was known for his catchy commercials and popular slogan, "it's HUGE!"

Fuccillo Automotive runs Chevrolet, Toyota and Hyundai dealerships on Grand Island.

Fuccillo owned dealerships across New York State, including in Rochester and Syracuse, and in Florida.

In addition to his auto dealerships, Fuccillo was known for his philanthropy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fuccillo Automotive delivered hundreds of meals at a time to frontline workers at hospitals across Western New York.

Grand Island Town Supervisor John Whitney said Fuccillo's philanthropy was what set him apart from other people who do business in the area.

"As a business man he has always been a part of this community," Whitney said, "and he's not from here so that speaks really highly of his motivation and philanthropy."

The three Fuccillo dealerships on Grand Island are one of the largest employers in the area, bringing hundreds of jobs onto the island.

"Just a great employer and we need to have commercial development, we are a largely residential community we don't have a lot of industry or commercial properties," Whitney said.

7 Eyewitness News reached out to Fuccillo dealerships for comment, all of which declined to do so at this time.