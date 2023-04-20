Watch Now
How UM’s Ocean Kids celebrates Earth Day

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20

Ocean Kids’ Founder, Jill Richardson, and Event Coordinator, Morgan Thornton, joined Inside South Florida to share more information about their Ocean Kids event on April 21st.

“We are going to have many different people of color at each station representing the atmospheric sciences, fisheries and marine mammals,” says Thornton. “The kids will actually be able to be hands-on and have experiences that they haven't had before.”

“It's about creating a strong sense of belonging and inclusion when they're there,” says Richardson. “They can actually envision themselves becoming a scientist one day.”

For more information, visit Earth.Miami.edu

