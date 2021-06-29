Broward County battalion chief, dog work tirelessly at Surfside condo collapse site

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A Broward County fire-rescue battalion chief and her dog are among the many rescuers throughout the state aiding in the search for survivors of the Surfside condominium collapse.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Nichole Notte and Dig, her search-and-rescue K-9, arrived in Surfside within 45 minutes of early Thursday's partial collapse.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Notte and Dig spent their first 12 hours sifting through the rubble before returning home, packing a bag, resting for a short time and returning to the collapse site.

Notte and Dig have worked 16-hour shifts since Friday, sleeping near the site when they're not working.

Gerald Herbert/AP Workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.

According to the BSO, the densely packed pile of rubble makes it hard for search-and-rescue dogs and their handlers to walk.

When she gets tired, Notte will rest -- and sometimes cry -- before returning to work, always with Dig nearby.

At least 10 people have died in the Champlain Towers South building collapse and more than 150 people are still missing.