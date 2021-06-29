Watch

Broward County battalion chief, dog work tirelessly at Surfside condo collapse site

Nichole Notte, Dig have been working 16-hour shifts since Thursday's collapse
Broward Sheriff's Office/Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Nichole Notte and her K-9 partner, Dig, have been working at the Champlain Towers South condo collapse site in Surfside, Fla.
Nichole Notte and Dig at site of Champlain Towers South collapse site
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jun 29, 2021
SURFSIDE, Fla. — A Broward County fire-rescue battalion chief and her dog are among the many rescuers throughout the state aiding in the search for survivors of the Surfside condominium collapse.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Nichole Notte and Dig, her search-and-rescue K-9, arrived in Surfside within 45 minutes of early Thursday's partial collapse.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Notte and Dig spent their first 12 hours sifting through the rubble before returning home, packing a bag, resting for a short time and returning to the collapse site.

Notte and Dig have worked 16-hour shifts since Friday, sleeping near the site when they're not working.

bird's eye view of workers at Champlain Towers South collapse site, June 26, 2021
Workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.

According to the BSO, the densely packed pile of rubble makes it hard for search-and-rescue dogs and their handlers to walk.

When she gets tired, Notte will rest -- and sometimes cry -- before returning to work, always with Dig nearby.

At least 10 people have died in the Champlain Towers South building collapse and more than 150 people are still missing.

