Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie offers to resign

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie has offered to resign after his arrest last week on a perjury charge.

"If the environment is not as such that I can do my very best, I'm willing to discuss a path to a mutual agreement of separation," Runcie told the school board during a meeting Tuesday.

The announcement came just hours after the school district released a prepared video in which Runcie pronounced that he believed he would be "vindicated."

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie: 'I will be vindicated'

Runcie also addressed the parents of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, speaking directly to Lori Alhadeff, who was elected to the Broward County School Board later that year.

"I know you've been in enormous amounts of pain that none of us can ever imagine, and I guess I'm probably part of the source of that in some way," Runcie told her. "And so if it's going to give you peace and it's going to give you and those other parents who remain angry -- because I don't see how there's anything else I can do -- if it's going to give you that, I will step aside so you can have the peace that you are looking for."

Runcie and Broward County School Board general counsel Barbara Myrick were arrested last Wednesday as part of a statewide grand jury investigation related to possible fraud for school safety initiatives and whether there was a failure to follow the mandates of school-related safety laws put into place after the shooting.

Broward Sheriff's Office Robert Runcie, 59, was booked into the main Broward County jail on April 21, 2021.

Attorneys for Runcie filed a motion to dismiss the charge, accusing the indictment of lacking "specificity." But a prosecutor for Florida's Office of Statewide Prosecution later revealed in a court filing that Runcie made contact with witnesses in the case of former district employee Tony Hunter, who was indicted earlier this year, to prepare for his own testimony.

Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Richard Mantei wrote that, when Runcie was asked if he spoke with anybody "who would have information about the Hunter situation," Runcie answered, "No, not that -- not that I'm aware of."

Runcie's announcement left board member Laurie Rich Levinson "at a loss for words."

"This is a very sad day for Broward County Public Schools children," she said. "What has happened here has nothing to do with children. It has nothing to do with education. Nothing."