Cape Coral student raises $1,100 for veterans on Independence Day

Bowland & HeadPinz Entertainment Centers
Ethan Rodriguez sells a cup of lemonade to a thirsty customer. Money raised from his lemonade-and-cookie stand benefits the Bowlers-to-Veterans Link (BVL).
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jul 06, 2021
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jul 06, 2021

CAPE CORAL — 9-year-old Ethan Rodriguez had a sweet idea - sell lemonade and cookies on a warm Fourth of July for the benefit of service members.

Ethan, a student at Gulf Elementary, and his parents Tanya and Duane spent their Sunday holiday outside Headpinz Entertainment Center in Cape Coral selling refreshments to customers and passers-by. Money raised will go to the Bowlers-to-Veterans-Link program.

The BVL is a national nonprofit charity which supports America’s veteran and active duty service men and women. Along with the VA, BVL operates one of the longest running mail-in bowling tournaments for veterans.

About $1 million is raised through the sport of bowling annually. Ethan’s efforts added $1,104 for the BVL donation.

