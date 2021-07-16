City of Palms Classic returns after pandemic pause

FORT MYERS — High school basketball fans will be pleased to know the nation's premier basketball tournament for teens is back after a one-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 48th Culligan City of Palms Classic will be held December 17 - December 22 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

Defending tournament and national champion Montverde Academy (Montverde) and 2019 City of Palms runner-up IMG Academy (Bradenton) will make a return trip to Fort Myers hoping to walk away with this year’s title.

Four-time USA Today National Coach of the Year, Steve Smith, brings the fabled Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) program back to the City of Palms for the second time in four years.

The main bracket also features Ballard (Louisville, Ky.), Berkmar (Lilburn, Ga.), Buchtel (Akron, Ohio), Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Charlotte (Punta Gorda, Fla.), Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.), Gill St. Bernard’s (Gladstone, N.J.), Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.), Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.), Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando, Fla.), St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) and Whitney Young (Chicago, Ill.)

Tickets are available for purchase from the City of Palms Classic website.