Condo reform added to Florida Special Session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State legislators on Tuesday added a bill that would address condominium operation reforms to the weeklong special session.

The bill, HB 5D - Condominium and Cooperative Associations, addresses changes that were demanded in the immediate wake of last year's collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside which killed 98 people.

The text of the bill addresses revisions and new laws "relating to disciplinary action, official records, reserve accounts ... inspections, transfer of control" and codes related to the repair, replacing and mandatory structural review of community associations.

“We will never forget the pain, confusion, and sorrow the community and state felt when the Surfside condominium building collapsed and took 98 lives with it," said Speaker Chris Sprowls (R-Palm Harbor) in a statement. "The Florida Legislature has grappled with reaching a consensus on what meaningful reform looks like, but today we have arrived at an agreement that will help to ensure this kind of tragedy never happens again."

The new legislation comes on the same day a judge ruled that people who owned condominiums in the Florida building that collapsed nearly a year ago but did not suffer a loss of life will share at least $96 million from a court settlement.

HB 5D is scheduled for a 6 p.m. discussion on the appropriations committee agenda.

The special session will continue to focus on property insurance reforms that are hoped to result in lower costs for Florida homeowners.