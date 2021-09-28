Watch

Actions

Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
FILE PHOTO
police blue lights 2019.jpg
Posted at 8:39 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 08:39:28-04

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A north Florida sheriff’s deputy who was recently shot twice during a traffic stop has died.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper tweeted that 29-year-old Deputy Joshua Moyers died at a Jacksonville hospital on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of officers were scouring the area trying to find 35-year-old suspect Patrick McDowell, who authorities say shot Moyers in the face and back during a traffic stop early Friday morning in Callahan. They later learned the vehicle was stolen.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office released photos of McDowell’s tattoos on Sunday, including one across his shoulders that reads “Death Before Dishonor.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Safely Back to School

State of Education