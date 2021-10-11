DeSantis: $250K+ comes to Big Bend area for long-term disaster recovery funding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday over $3.1 million in awards for 12 projects through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program and recognize the three-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael’s landfall.

That includes $253,673 coming to the Big Bend area.

Speaking from Florida Panhandle, DeSantis said, in partnership with DEO, the state of Florida funds the local match portion of the HMGP. These awards mark more than $228 million in total funding to date from DEO to Hurricane Michael impacted communities in long-term disaster recovery funding, with more to come soon.

“Since I took office, my administration has remained committed to the recovery of communities impacted by Hurricane Michael by providing more than $1 billion to support the recovery efforts,” said Gov. DeSantis. “Today, we furthered this progress through $3.1 million in funding to help rebuild affected areas and bolster their recovery and resiliency. Three years later, we applaud the actions taken by our Panhandle communities to ensure they are prepared to withstand future storms through disaster mitigation funding.”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) administers the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) in Florida, which requires a local match of 25 percent.