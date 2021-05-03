DeSantis signs order suspending all COVID emergency orders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order suspending all COVID-19 emergency orders and limiting local emergency orders. The new bill is effective July 1, 2021.

He also made permanent an executive order barring COVID-19 vaccine passports.

"We are no longer in a state of emergency," DeSantis said.

DeSantis signed the bill during a press conference in St. Petersburg on Monday, May 3, 2021.

DeSantis says stores and other businesses can still require mask-wearing, saying, "this does not deal with that, one way or another."

DeSantis never issued a statewide mask requirement.