Disney After Hours Boo Bash tickets go on sale later this month

Tickets for Disney's new Halloween event, the After Hours Boo Bash, will go on sale later this month.

The event will take place on 23 select nights from August 10 through Halloween from 9 p.m. until midnight. Tickets go on sale on June 15.

Tickets for the event include admission to Magic Kingdom as early as 7 p.m. Masks and costumes are only permitted for children 14 and under. See more costume guidelines here.

At this time, face coverings are required in all indoor locations, except when actively eating or drinking while stationary and maintaining appropriate physical distancing. They are optional in outdoor common areas at Walt Disney World Resort, but are still required upon entering and throughout all attractions, theaters and transportation.

The face-covering requirements are subject to change.

Disney says the event has limited capacity and will include the following highlights:

Special cavalcades will pop up throughout the night including “Mickey’s Happy Halloween Cavalcade,” with Mickey Mouse and friends dressed up for the occasion. In the “Disney Villains Halloween Cavalcade,” villains will take to the street and celebrate their favorite time of the year. “Jack’s Nightmare Cavalcade” will feature Jack Skellington, Sally and Oogie Boogie riding down the parade path to “This is Halloween,” and last, but definitely not least (we would never say that about her!), Maleficent will also make an appearance in the form of a fire-breathing dragon.

Some of your favorite friends will be lurking about – from the lovely Miss Carlotta at the Haunted Mansion to Goofy and Chip ‘n’ Dale in their Halloween best, with other surprise characters popping up across the park, too. You can even stop and listen to the Cadaver Dans during their special comeback (from the dead) performance.

Select complimentary snacks like ice cream novelties and popcorn, along with select beverages, are included in the cost of the event.

After the park closes to day guests, enjoy less time waiting in line for more than 20 attractions including Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Haunted Mansion attraction, Jungle Cruise, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain and more.

A variety of specialty food and drinks will be available for purchase including an Apple Ginger Dale frozen drink (frozen apple cider mixed with ginger ale and topped with whipped cream) and a Foolish Mortal Funnel Cake.)**

Disney PhotoPass will also be available to take your magical and spooky shots throughout the night.

“Disney After Hours Boo Bash” tickets will grant admission to Magic Kingdom Park as early as 7 p.m., giving you time to enjoy even more of your favorite Magic Kingdom Park haunts before the event begins. These dated event tickets do not require an additional day theme park ticket or Disney Park Pass theme park reservation.

The select dates for the Boo Bash are:



Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

Click here for more information on the After Hours Boo Bash.

This October Disney is also planning some extra special events to celebrate its 50th anniversary. According to the park, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” is expected to last for 18 months.