Disney CEO says attendance caps at parks being raised

Posted at 11:38 AM, May 17, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney’s top executive says the CDC’s decision to ease up mask-wearing requirements for fully vaccinated people is “very big news for us.”

During an earnings call on Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted that there could be a change to the mandatory mask requirement at Disney parks in the near future after the CDC said people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Chapek says the parks had already raised the number of people allowed in, at least in Florida, based on relaxed restrictions coming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.

He didn’t say how many more people were being allowed in.

