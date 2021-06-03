Watch

Actions

Disney Cruise Line to set sail on 2-night COVID test cruise

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Brynn Anderson/AP
A person leans against the railing of the docked Disney Magic cruise ship at PortMiami amid the virus outbreak on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Disney joins Royal Caribbean, Norwegian in suspending cruises until at least March
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 10:17:58-04

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Disney Cruise Line will finally set sail later this month.

The company released a statement Tuesday saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved its request to conduct a two-night simulation cruise on June 29 on the Disney Dream departing from Port Canaveral.

RECOMMENDED: Disney reveals newest cruise ship, 'Disney Wish'

The federal government is getting ready to let cruises sail again, but only if nearly all passengers and crew are vaccinated against the virus.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, signed a bill banning business from requiring proof of vaccination, so cruise lines must prove the effectiveness of their COVID-19 safety protocols on test cruises.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education