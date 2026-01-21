Kitchen remodeling now $80K? Check out these great budget alternatives

Many homeowners planning remodeling projects this year are getting a case of sticker shock, discovering that thorough kitchen renovations can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

It is leading many to search for budget-friendly alternatives.

Kenny King and Sheri Horn are looking for a contractor to redo their kitchen, which has been stripped down to the walls. While browsing booths at a recent home remodeling show, they found prices higher than expected.

"We got a few prices and it is just ridiculous. Some of them have quoted me $80,000," King said.

A combination of inflation, tariffs and high labor costs means a new kitchen ranges from around $28,000 for a minor remodel to $82,000 for a major gut job, according to the Journal of Light Construction.

Upscale renovations cost even more.

Cabinet refacing and vinyl flooring great budget alternatives

Donna Garland hopes to cut her remodeling bill by refacing cabinets with brand new doors rather than installing all new cabinetry.

"I think the market and that kind of thing might be a little tough," she said.

Paddy Kearney of ImproveIt Home Remodeling says using existing cabinet boxes can save $10,000 or more.

"With cabinet refacing, we get a brand-new look in the home for a fraction of the cost," he said.

Another low-cost option is wood-look vinyl flooring instead of real hardwood for half the cost, according to Clinton Griffith of Cutting Edge Flooring.

"The number one seller in the United States currently is vinyl flooring," Griffith said. "They are getting really, really good at making it seem super real."

Other ways to lower your remodeling bill, according to the DIY resource site Family Handyman, include:



Consider IKEA cabinets and IKEA's kitchen planner tool

Get multiple contractor bids from Angi, HomeAdvisor or Sweeten

Shop appliances by sale price, not just by brand name

Shop artisan-made lighting on Etsy

For homeowners who can't afford a full remodel, these budget shortcuts can help create the kitchen of their dreams without breaking the bank.

