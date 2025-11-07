Secret credit card perks that save money, but many people don't know about

As consumers battle high prices, shoppers and travelers may be missing out on money-saving perks with credit cards they already have in their wallets.

"Getting the best bang for your buck is really important," said Angelique Archer, who snags 2% cash back on every purchase.

RELATED STORY | Americans owe $18.59 trillion, with credit card balances climbing

Shopper Maddie Jagger takes advantage of cash back rewards by using her Amex Blue Cash Preferred Card for grocery runs.

"Up to 6% back on groceries, up to $6,000," Jagger said.

But that may be just the start.

WATCH: Card holders share the perks they like best:

Secret credit card perks many people don't know about

Hidden perks that help you save

While most people are familiar with credit card perks like cash back rewards and airline miles, some lesser-known "hidden" perks can really help you save around the holidays.

"Some of the most useful perks actually are kind of under the radar," said Bankrate credit cards expert Ana Staples.

Bankrate identified some of those under-the-radar travel perks. They include:



Luggage protection

Priority boarding

Free checked bags

Airport lounge access

Trip cancellation or interruption insurance

That extra insurance from your credit card issuer could help cover expenses such as a hotel room if a flight is delayed or canceled.

"If your airline refuses to help you, you can see if your credit card offers this protection where it will reimburse you for that night in the hotel," Staples explained.

Perks for shopping

For holiday shopping, some credit cards offer extended warranties so long as there is a warranty on your purchase in the first place.

"For items that you pay a lot of money for, this can be very useful," Staples said.

Another perk to take advantage of is purchase protection, especially for online orders. If an item is stolen or arrives damaged, and the merchant refuses to help, Staples said a credit card issuer may reimburse you.

Maximizing rewards

Credit cards with high cash back rewards and other add-ons do often come with an annual fee ranging from $100 per year, to over $500 per year.

Staples urges consumers to evaluate their spending in categories like travel, gas and groceries because if you don't use the perks, the fee won't be worth it. That being said, not all rewards cards come with a fee.

To cash in on a perk, you must pay with the card that offers the benefit. Owning it isn't enough, "and always, always remember that you have to try and resolve the issue with the merchant or airline first," Staples said.

For shopper Judy Reece, rewards points add up.

"I use my Discover card for everything," Reece said. "I save up that cash back bonus and I use it toward vacation."

Using these hidden perks can help ensure you don't waste your money.

_________________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

___________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com