Elmo asks 'How is everybody doing?' and, well, the internet is not OK

Elmo is a loving friend for children — and apparently a welcome therapist for everybody else.

The always kind "Sesame Street" character got a bit more bite than he bargained for after the little red monster posted a seemingly innocent question on X Monday morning, asking, "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?"

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

The widespread response, all centering on a theme of "VERY not good," suddenly made clear why the platform would typically age-restrict any other (perpetual) 3-year-old from chatting with the very emotionally charged adults in the first place.

But Elmo cares, and Elmo loves to learn, so care and learn about users' existential dread Elmo must.

Not to be a Debbie Downer …but considering it’s a puppet named Elmo and not a real person is the only one even “checking in on me” seems to say it all. https://t.co/kBNc7RmAvT pic.twitter.com/YoeY3G69Kr — teatime75 (@teatime75) January 29, 2024

After 24 hours, Elmo's harmless question garnered more than 120 million views and tens of thousands of responses from celebrities, journalists, restaurants, casual users and more.

The Detroit Free Press said, "We've been better, Elmo," after the city's football team lost the NFC championship game Sunday, and in line with Super Bowl feelings, Buffalo Wild Wings responded with, "Little busy here prepping for the biggest wing day of the year."

Lions fans trying to not trauma dump on Elmo like https://t.co/m0sVmgnrVB pic.twitter.com/XfpzlQI8Rl — Emma Lou (@EmmaWolfe227) January 29, 2024

Pitchers and catchers start to report in just under 2 weeks, Elmo 🙌 https://t.co/m54TZcXoYW — MLB (@MLB) January 29, 2024

Although some seemed to be at least partly joking, most still tiptoed the line of despair and defeat, skewing from personal feelings — like "Honestly, Elmo? I need a hug" — to political outlooks.

Elmo each day the abyss we stare into grows a unique horror. one that was previously unfathomable in nature. our inevitable doom which once accelerated in years, or months, now accelerates in hours, even minutes. however I did have a good grapefruit earlier, thank you for asking https://t.co/svATFv7ek8 — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) January 29, 2024

things are dark, Elmo. it has become clear that our society is fundamentally predicated upon the exploitation of man and nature to further the violent and pernicious tendrils of imperialism, capitalism and white supremacy. but how are you? Do you still live over on Sesame Street? https://t.co/jVG6uwh9AT — Skyler Higley (@skyler_higley) January 30, 2024

Others seemed to be holding back from unleashing their full feelings onto Elmo, including "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler, while others apologized for the Pandora's box the furry friend had unintentionally opened.

resisting the urge to tell elmo that i am kinda sad https://t.co/v14zfojnnU — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 29, 2024

Oh Elmo, sweetheart, we are not doing well and I’m so sorry for all the replies you are undoubtedly getting. 😭 https://t.co/AMeO0hBdQH pic.twitter.com/VDfymUBIWr — Dr. Fangirl, PhD (Chrisha) (@drfangirlphd) January 29, 2024

And it doesn't seem like all sunshine and rainbows within Elmo's friend group either — like for Big Bird, who is suddenly tiny now?

But banter aside, some recognized that the general consensus surrounding Elmo's question meant most people are needing a bit of love and support, with "Sesame Street" itself jumping in to provide emotional well-being resources.

We need to start checking in on our friends. Thousands of people are telling Elmo that they’re depressed. Our friends are out here venting their sadness to an emotionally attentive muppet. https://t.co/TJN9bRPyt4 — cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) January 30, 2024

Thank you, @Elmo, for checking in with a reminder for us to pause and take a mindful moment to focus on how we’re feeling. For #EmotionalWellbeing resources and more, visit @SesameWorkshop:https://t.co/sNuUmq73i5 https://t.co/CkooNXI11L — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) January 29, 2024

So whether you're an X user who needed to vent, if you jumped in to join the viral trend or maybe you're just a concerned onlooker, it appears all adults could use a little Elmo-like figure or professional listener in their lives.

In any case, just always remember: Elmo loves you!

Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf — Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024

