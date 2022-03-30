Watch
Academy: Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code

Will Smith
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "King Richard" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 6:24 PM, Mar 30, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said Sunday that Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday's Oscars after hitting Chris Rick but refused.

Many have questioned why Smith was allowed to remain seated front row at the Academy Awards after the incident.

The academy's board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group's standards of conduct.

The academy said Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in a written response before the board meets again on April 18.

The academy said disciplinary action for Smith could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.

