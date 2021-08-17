Watch
Actress Selma Blair says she's in remission from multiple sclerosis

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Selma Blair attends the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala on, May 10, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Selma Blair
Posted at 12:16 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 12:18:22-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Selma Blair says she’s in remission from multiple sclerosis as a result of undergoing stem cell transplantation.

The 49-year-old actress was diagnosed with the disease in 2018.

Blair is best known for such movies as “Cruel Intentions,” “Legally Blonde” and “Hellboy.”

She told a Television Critics Panel that her prognosis is “great” and that she's in remission.

She underwent hematopoietic stem cell transplantation which uses stem cells derived from bone marrow, peripheral blood, or umbilical cord blood.

Blair says it was about a year after the transplant that she began to improve.

A documentary about Blair’s battle with multiple sclerosis is set to premiere in theaters on Oct. 15 and on Discovery+ on Oct. 21. It’s called “Introducing, Selma Blair” and follows the actress as she reckons with the next chapter of her life.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
