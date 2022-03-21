Amanda Bynes' nearly 9-year conservatorship reportedly coming to an end

Retired actress Amanda Bynes' nearly nine-year conservatorship is reportedly coming to an end.

According to the Los Angeles Times and TMZ, Judge Roger L. Lund issued a tentative ruling on Monday that her "conservatorship is no longer needed."

The judge will officially rule on the matter at her next court hearing, slated for Tuesday.

Bynes’ parents told NBC News that they are supportive of the decision.

Bynes submitted paperwork at the Ventura County Superior Court a month ago seeking the end of her conservatorship of her person and estate, which began in August 2013 amid substance abuse issues and legal troubles.

In 2014, the "Easy A" actress revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Since then, the 35-year-old has received mental health and substance abuse treatment and celebrated a year of sobriety in 2020.