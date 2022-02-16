Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Bob Saget's family sues to block release of autopsy records

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Bob Saget
Posted at 12:59 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 12:59:01-05

The family of the late comedian Bob Saget has filed a lawsuit to block the release of records related to the investigation of his death.

According to the Associated Press, Saget's widow and three daughters filed a suit in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday to stop the release of photos, videos, and audio recordings and that they remain confidential.

In the lawsuit, the family argues they would "suffer irreparable harm" if further records were released publically, the news outlet reported.

According to the lawsuit, some media outlets have already filed requests for them, the AP reported.

Saget died last month in his Florida hotel room.

Last week a medical examiner's report stated that the actor died from an accidental blow to the head, likely a fall.

The report also stated no illicit drugs or toxins in his system.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education