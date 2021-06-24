'Just not right': Justin Timberlake tweets support for Britney Spears after stunning hearing

Pop star Justin Timberlake is among those speaking out in support of Britney Spears following her stunning testimony in a court hearing on Wednesday.

Spears on Wednesday pleaded with a California court to end a conservatorship that she says has controlled her life for the last 13 years.

Among the claims she made during her explosive testimony was that her family had forced her to go on birth control and take mood stabilizers against her will.

"I've told the world I'm happy and OK," the singer said about the conservatorship arrangement. "I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized."

On Wednesday, Timberlake took to Twitter in support of Spears.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," Timberlake wrote. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what's happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

"No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for," he continued. "(Wife Jessice Biel) and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

Timberlake and Spears both rose to fame in the late '90s pop scene — Timberlake as a member of *NSYNC, and Spears in her own solo act. The two had met years earlier as cast members of The All New Mickey Mouse Club."

Spears and Timberlake dated for several years in the early 2000s before splitting — an event covered heavily by Hollywood tabloids.

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.



Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.



No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021